Exhibition marks National Handloom Day celebration in Salem

As part of the National Handloom Day celebration, an exhibition-cum-sale was inaugurated at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special handloom exhibition-cum-sale was inaugurated at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday to mark the National Handloom Day celebration.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mayor A. Ramachandram, MLA R. Rajendran and MP S.R. Parthiban.

Handwoven saris, including art silk and cotton, organic dhotis, shirts, bedsheets, towels, and handkerchiefs are on display and a special discount of 20% is available on purchase of handloom products.

At the function, welfare assistance worth ₹ 15.70 lakh was handed over to 43 weavers. Of it, 12 weavers received ₹ 50,000 each as loan under the Mudra scheme; 21 weavers received ₹8.60 lakh as financial assistance; and 10 weavers each received ₹ 10,950 worth of motors.

District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, Salem Range Handloom Department Assistant Director N. Srivijayalakshmi and other officials from the Handloom Department took part.