Exhibition highlights achievements of State government

March 11, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development inaugurated in Coimbatore city on Sunday a photo exhibition on the achievements of the Tamil Nadu government.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development inaugurated in Coimbatore city on Sunday a photo exhibition on the achievements of the Tamil Nadu government. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated on Sunday a photo exhibition at the Gandhipuram bus stand highlighting the achievements. The Minister said the exhibition highlighted the achievements of the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and those of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a week. The photos on display are of the various schemes and welfare measures of the government. There are also stalls by women self-help group members and the social welfare Department. A medical camp is also organised at the venue, according to a press release from the district administration.

Workshop at PSG College of Technology

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) - Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and PSG-STEP:BioNEST will organise a workshop at PSG College of Technology on March 13 on “Bio-entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property Challenges in the Field of Biosciences - Biotech, Medical Devices and Diagnostics”. A press release said the workshop will focus on grant writing, funding opportunities in BIRAC, patentability of innovations, technology transfer and licensing in the area of life sciences. For registrations, log on to bit.ly/BIRAC_Workshop_March_2024

FICCI Coimbatore awards women achievers

FICCI Ladies Organization, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Coimbatore, organised an event for International Women’s Day and gave away Sadhana Awards. The chief guest for the event was Tamil orator Bharathi Baskar and the chairperson for FICCI FLO Rama Rajasekaran said in a press release that women who had accomplished remarkably despite stumbling goals were recognised. S. Santhiya, a graduate from the Chinnampathi tribal settlement who is preparing for the TNPSC, R. Deepika Rani,who won medals at the 12th National Wheelchair Fencing Championship in 2019 and Tamil Nadu Para table Tennis, Uma Maheswari, Managing Director of Ananya Shelters, and Uma Rajsekar, Managing Director of Avaneetha Textiles, Abikiran Agro Farms Asia, Lotus TVS, Texvalley, Erode, and Lotus Hyundai were recognised at the event.

