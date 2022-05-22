Exhibition held to mark Biodiversity Day in ATR

Visitors taking at an exhibition held at Top Slip on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) organised an exhibition of coins, stamps and postal covers featuring wildlife at Top Slip on Sunday as part of observing the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Deputy Director of ATR M.G. Ganesan said the exhibition saw a footfall of over 1,000 visitors who showed keen interest in learning about the importance of International Day for Biological Diversity.

“The exhibition had 163 currencies,153 coins and numerous stamps and postal covers which feature the biological diversity of different countries. There were several special postal covers and stamps which were brought out by countries to highlight the importance of birds, animals and other living organisms,” he said.

The coins, currencies, postal stamps and covers featured at the exhibition were from the collections of Murali of Pollachi who holds the Guinness World Records for the largest collection of replacement banknotes.

Jigsaw puzzles related to biological diversity were arranged for children at the exhibition.

Door mats sale

Door mats woven by tribal women were kept for sale near the exhibition hall.

ATR authorities said that more than 400 door mats were sold and the revenue generated would be used for tribal welfare activities. The department purchased a door mat weaving machine in April and gave training to tribal women.