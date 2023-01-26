HamberMenu
Exhibition held on heritage monuments in Coimbatore

January 26, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government museum here exhibited photos of heritage monuments, excavations, and hero stones to create awareness on the need to conserve the monuments.

According to K.A. Murugavel, curator of the museum, as many as 112 photos and banners were on display of inscriptions, hero stones, that were excavated from different parts of the State, mainly the western districts. There were a couple of games for the public to understand better the symbols used in the inscriptions and paintings. Photos and short films were projected on a screen too on the monuments. The exhibition, organised jointly with Yaakai Heritage Trust, also had QR codes that the public could scan and listen to explanations related to inscriptions.

About 50 volunteers, who are history students at the colleges here, explained the exhibits to the public. For those interested, a volunteer wrote the names of the visitors in Brahmi script, as a souvenir of the visit to the museum.

The main aim was to create awareness, help the public identify monuments in rural areas, and encourage the public to conserve the monuments, he said.

