Exhibition from August 26

Exhibition

COIMBATORE Prakruti, an exhibition of naturally dyed textile products, will be held here from August 26 to 28. The exhibition-cum-sale at Sri Padmavathi Ammal Kalyana Mandapam will see participation of 30 designers from different parts of the country, including five from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode. The event aimed at promoting sustainable clothing as all the designers had used only natural dyes for their products, said Hema Khona, the organiser.

Fair held

A National Clothing Fair organised by India Knit Fair Association in Tiruppur from August 19 to 21 is expected to have generated business for ₹200 crore. Inaugurated by T.R. Sivaram, Managing Director of Classic Polo Group, the Fair had 65 participants who had exhibited yarns, garments, fabrics, dyes, herbal textiles, home textiles, accessories.

According to A, Sakthivel, chairman of India Knit Fair Association, the fair was for domestic garment manufacturers. The event had almost 800 visitors, including many from different parts of the country.

