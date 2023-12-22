Exhibition by Coimbatore City Police offers platform for families of constables to generate income

December 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Policeon Friday began a three-day exhibition at the Police Recruit School ground here, offering an ideal platform for the families of constables and other field-level personnel to generate income.

Inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in the presence of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, the exhibition features 40 stalls selling food, cosmetics, clothing, and handloom products.

“For the first time, families of constables, especially women, have been allowed to put up stalls,” said Sub Inspector M. Praba.

The exhibition was the outcome of a survey on the financial status of the field-level personnel, conducted by the Department of Business Administration, PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, involving 250 police personnel.

“We ran the survey to check the measures being taken by the police force to ensure the physical, mental and financial well-being of members in the subordinate ranks,” Vidya Kala, Head of the Department, told The Hindu.

In a report submitted by the institution, 65 suggestions were made, of which 40 have been implemented by the city police, including the sales exhibition. Recommendations for the next phase include financial investment training for constables, Dr. Kala said.

Officials also said that the exhibition would encourage more members of the force to take part in business opportunities across Tamil Nadu and avail themselves of the utility of the support systems.

Several participants at the exhibition are spouses of constables. Saranya, who set up one such stall, said, “My father and brother run silk sari business in Salem, but I wanted to try it out in Coimbatore. Since this is my first exploration of a role outside of being a housewife, the exhibition is a great opportunity for me to create an identity for myself and to successfully promote my business.”

