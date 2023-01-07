HamberMenu
Exhibit professionalism, enhance operational capability of IAF, says Air Marshal in Coimbatore

Air Marshal R. Radhish who visited the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore, also spoke of the role the college needs to play in bringing about changes in our outlook towards the employment of airpower

January 07, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, Indian Air Force, Air Marshal R. Radhish (second right) visited the Air Force Administrative College at Redfields in Coimbatore on Friday.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, Indian Air Force, Air Marshal R. Radhish (second right) visited the Air Force Administrative College at Redfields in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, Indian Air Force, visited the Air Force Administrative College at Redfields in Coimbatore on Friday.

According to a press release, Air Marshal Radhish visited various training facilities at the college and reviewed ongoing training activities. He also visited the newly-inaugurated building of the Air Force Hospital.

While addressing the officers at the college, Air Marshal Radhish urged them to adapt and train by considering future requirements. Officers could continue exhibiting professional experience in all spheres, and be physically and mentally fit to enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force., he said

He also emphasised the role that the college needs to play in bringing about grassroots-level changes in our outlook towards the employment of airpower. Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, Commandant of the college, was present on the occasion.

