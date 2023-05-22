Exhaustive planning ensured smooth flow of traffic during summer festival season in Ooty, says SP

May 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Exhaustive planning and a streamlined system of communication between all police personnel deployed to control traffic ensured that the peak tourist inflow into Udhagamandalam town during the weekend’s annual flower show was managed effectively, with no major traffic issues being reported, said Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, S. Prabhakar.

Every year, traffic problems plague the town during the summer tourist season, especially during the season’s main event – the annual flower show. Police had been well prepared to manage the vehicular traffic that would peak during the weekend, with officials estimating that more than 30,000 vehicles had entered Udhagamandalam town on Sunday alone.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Prabhakar said that the police had identified different spots across the town where historically, traffic jams and gridlocks would form. “We focused on these areas, deploying police personnel, including sub-inspectors to control traffic,” he said. The SP said that 18 different locations had been identified for parking tourist vehicles. “Police personnel were constantly being briefed about the availability of parking at each of these places, with vehicles being diverted to areas where parking was available if parking at one location became full,” said Mr. Prabhakar. A total of 1,000 police personnel were deployed across the district, with over 650 personnel being deployed in Udhagamandalam town alone, he added.

Police said that they had learned that a substantial number of traffic issues arose due to illegal parking of vehicles by the side of the road, and steps were undertaken to ensure that suitable alternatives were provided to tourists to prevent illegal parking this year.

For instance, vehicles plying towards the Doddabetta Peak, often times one of the major bottlenecks for traffic, were made to wait near the Tea Factory, till parking was available at the peak. “Once around 50 vehicles would exit from the tourist spot, an equal amount of vehicles would be allowed to proceed up to the peak, ensuring that the vehicles didn’t block each other’s routes both into and out of Doddabetta,” he added.

Large transport vehicles, such as tourist vans and buses were also stopped outside Udhagamandalam town, near Thalakundah and near the Aavin Junction at Thalaiyattimund, with around 50 local van drivers being given permission to transport tourists to different tourist spots across town. Circuit buses from the TNSTC had also been organised by the district administration to take tourists to different areas.

“Clear signage indicating routes to different tourist spots, diversions and other traffic arrangements were also communicated to tourists, ensuring that the flow of traffic remained smooth throughout,” said the SP. “While tourists might not be aware of the excellent arrangements made this year, local residents have been very appreciative of the arrangements, as there have been almost no complaints about gridlocks due to the summer festival,” added Mr. Prabhakar.