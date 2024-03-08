Exercise franchise unfailingly in Lok Sabha polls; every vote counts, Governor tells first-time voters

March 08, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Calling upon first-time voters among students to exercise their franchise unfailingly in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi indicated in Coimbatore on Friday that higher educational institutions ensuring cent percent voting by students will be felicitated at the Raj Bhavan.

“Over the next few months, the world will witness a festival of democracy in India. Make sure to get voter ID cards; every vote counts and exercising franchise is the responsibility of every citizen,” the Governor told a gathering of students at the Kongunadu Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, where he earlier inaugurated the Srimathi Dhanalakshmi Aruchami Golden Jubilee Multipurpose Hall, in the presence of the Principal M. Lekeshmanaswamy, College Management Council president R. Somasundaram, and secretary C.A. Vasuki.

“I expect 100% voting from this institution. Do it and you will be felicitated at the Raj Bhavan,” the Governor said.

Reflecting on the recent conclave on entrepreneurship he addressed at the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, the Governor mooted replication of such an event by the Kongunadu College in Coimbatore.

“Sit with industry representatives to arrive at innovative products aligned to market needs,” he said, driving home the importance of a fusion of young and mature minds to multiply productivity potential. In doing so, students with interest in entrepreneurship will learn the procedures involved for funding and taxation.

On National Education Policy 2020, he said, it was transformative, stressing on research, innovation and entrepreneurship for India/Bharat to grow. It enables one to come out with audacious, bold, daring ideas.

He said that students were now at a juncture to build the nation by dreaming big, adding that the nation’s progress hinges on every individual’s growth.

India has come a long way over the last 10 years in women empowerment. It is now no more a slogan; there is women-led development and governance made possible through an enabling environment, he said, mentioning about the reach of the Mudra loan scheme among women and passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

“Today, the world is listening to India with rapt attention, as the country has emerged from 11th to fifth largest economy in the last decade through its rapid strides in science and technology, and is poised to take the third position soon. “Indians are received with respect the world over. This is the New India/ Bharat,” the Governor said.