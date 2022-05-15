Exercise caution while travelling on Yercaud ghat road: Collector

Minor landslips reported along the road on Saturday night,

District Collector S. Karmegham has advised the public to exercise caution while travelling on Yercaud ghat road, following reports of minor landslips along the road on Saturday night.

A landslip was reported near the 40 ft bridge on the Yercaud ghat road during the late hours of Saturday and the traffic came to a standstill for a few hours. Mr. Karmegham said the departaments of Forest, Police, Rural development, State Highways and other related departments acted swiftly and took necessary measures to resume vehicle movement. Though traffic movement was restored, he advised the public to exercise caution while travelling on the stretch.

The district adminstration may consider suspending traffic movement during rainy nights on the ghat road as a precautionary measure, he added.

Summer festival

The Collector said that arrangements were on for the Yercaud Summer Festiva to be held between May 26 and June 1. Mr. Karmegham, along with senior officials, reviewed arrangements at the Yercaud boat housea and Anna Park.

He advised the public to avoid littering while on the ghat road and in Yercaud. He urged them to co-operate in the plastic eradication measures.