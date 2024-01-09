Exempt small commercial buildings from completion certificates: consumer organisation

January 09, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has sought completion certificate exemption for small commercial buildings.

Secretary of the consumer organisation K. Kathirmathiyon said, in a press release, that commercial buildings upto 1,000 sq.ft. should be exempted from the mandatory certificate.

If there is no completion certificate, the buildings will get only temporary electricity connection and for 1,000 units, they need to pay ₹18,483. If such commercial buildings used for activities such as tailoring and petty shops, are exempted from the certificate, the regular power charges for 1,000 units will be ₹11,714. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 should exempt such small commercial buildings from completion certificate.

In the case of residential buildings, the number of houses exempted should be four on a premises and all residential buildings upto 750 sq.mt upto 12 metres height.

At present, there is confusion because the rules say three dwelling units upto 12 metres high or 750 sq.metres.

Fake completion certificates are issued in large numbers and consumers are paying huge amount for it. So, a standard format with proper procedure, such as uploading on the website, should be considered, he said.

