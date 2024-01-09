GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exempt small commercial buildings from completion certificates: consumer organisation

January 09, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has sought completion certificate exemption for small commercial buildings.

Secretary of the consumer organisation K. Kathirmathiyon said, in a press release, that commercial buildings upto 1,000 sq.ft. should be exempted from the mandatory certificate.

If there is no completion certificate, the buildings will get only temporary electricity connection and for 1,000 units, they need to pay ₹18,483. If such commercial buildings used for activities such as tailoring and petty shops, are exempted from the certificate, the regular power charges for 1,000 units will be ₹11,714. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 should exempt such small commercial buildings from completion certificate.

In the case of residential buildings, the number of houses exempted should be four on a premises and all residential buildings upto 750 sq.mt upto 12 metres height.

At present, there is confusion because the rules say three dwelling units upto 12 metres high or 750 sq.metres.

Fake completion certificates are issued in large numbers and consumers are paying huge amount for it. So, a standard format with proper procedure, such as uploading on the website, should be considered, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / electricity production and distribution / civic infrastructure / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.