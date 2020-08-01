The purpose for which the State Government framed the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 would stand defeated if it did not exempt small commercial buildings from building completion certificate.

The rules at present exempted residential buildings measuring up to 12m height with not more than three dwelling units (houses) or measuring 750sq.m., which was aimed at helping the people. The Government also exempted all industrial units from the process.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause said in its letter that the Government not extending the exemption to commercial buildings, including small one-room ones that usually house automobile mechanics, small shops, hairdressers, tea stalls, tailors, etc. forced the owners to approach the local body concerned for building completion certificate to get power connection.

“It is near impossible for owners of such small commercial buildings to get plan approval and then building completion certificate from the local body concerned. Therefore, they are unable to get new power connection from Tangedco, which follows the rules,” the organisation’s secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said in the letter.

The Rules said that persons constructing residential buildings measuring over 12m height or with more dwelling units or over 8,000 sq.ft. or any commercial building should approach for building completion certificate the competent authority that approved the building plan.

For residential buildings that are not exempted, the buildings would have to approach the local planning authority for plan approval and completion certificate as well. For commercial buildings measuring not more than 2,000 sq.ft. the buildings will have to approach the local body for plan approval and the certificate. And, for those measuring more, it is the authority.

He said the purpose for which the Government framed the rules was to prevent construction of unauthorised, illegal or unsafe buildings. The Government should consider granting the exemption to small commercial buildings, say up to 1,000 sq.ft. and while doing so it should ensure that the exemption must be for a building as a whole even if there were multiple floors with each having a separate plan approval.