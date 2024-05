May 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

An order suspending executive engineer of Tiruppur Corporation A. Lakshmanan from service has been issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. The order states that the Director of Municipal Administration has framed charges under 17 (b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules against Mr. Lakshmanan for alleged “misconduct/misbehaviour”.

