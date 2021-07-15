Exclusive helpline for women inaugurated in Dharmapuri

A women’s helpline 181 to provide immediate and emergency response to a grievance call was launched by Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan here on Thursday.

The helpline envisioned as part of a centralised communication system will route the distress call made to 181 and transmit it to the separate care centre set up at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital. The centre will divert the call to the line department concerned depending on the nature of intervention required.

If the distress call required police intervention, the helpline would route it to the police station, Mr. Kalaichelvan told The Hindu.

As a step forward, an exclusive women’s help desk was being set up at the 17 police stations including the four All Women’s Police Stations and law and order stations. Two women sub-inspectors and inspectors aside, two constables in each station were being groomed through refresher course to deal with crime against women and children and adherence to the standard operating procedures.

The ADSP for crime against women and children would be the nodal officer for the help desk. “This includes sensitisation of constables if inspectors and sub-inspectors are held up with other cases,” said Mr. Kalaichelvan. The help desk was assigned with a laptop and two-wheeler exclusively, the SP added.

To create awareness about the helpline number 181, each police station would have hoardings sensitising the public, Mr. Kalaichelvan said.