Excessive billing: private hospital barred from treating patients

Salem

22 September 2020 22:34 IST

The Department of Medical and Rural Health Services on Tuesday has temporarily cancelled the permission granted to a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Based on complaints received by the Health Department, a surprise check was conducted at the hospital near Kondalampatti. The department staff found that the patients were overcharged. The authorities also found that persons who have not received permanent registration number under the Tamil Nadu Medical Council and who had not completed one year of training was treating and sending reports to the government.

The District Competent Authority under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act has also directed the hospital not to admit any new patients. The health department filed a complaint with Kondalampatti police against the hospital and a case has been registered under section 15 (2) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

