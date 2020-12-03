Excess payment made in road project during DMK regime: CM

Salem

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged here on Thursday that in the implementation of Phase-1 of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, which was being done with loans from World Bank, overpayments up to 72%, 68% and 36% in three tenders were made during the DMK regime.

The Chief Minister said he had collected the details and these would be produced in court.

In the construction of the new Secretariat building during the DMK regime, a payment of ₹410 crore was made while the estimate was ₹230 crore.

The Chief Minister held discussions with district administration officials on the COVID-19 situation in the district.

He said, “The disease spread has reduced in Salem. However, the figures are fluctuating at four or five places.”

The district administration and the Health Department had been advised to take necessary measures to bring down the cases. He said 26 students from Salem had benefited from the 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical courses.