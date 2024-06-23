‘Excess fee’ collected in Corporation parking stand at New Bus Stand in Salem

The public and political parties alleged that a fee higher than the prescribed rate was being collected at the parking stand in the New Bus Stand in Salem and the vehicles are kept in the open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people come to Salem New Bus Stand every day to board buses to various districts and States. The public used to park their vehicles at the parking stands in and around the bus stand. The Salem Corporation parking stand is the sought-after one as it is attached to the bus stand. In 2016–17, the parking fee for two-wheelers was fixed at ₹7 and later it was increased to ₹10 for 24 hours. But allegations were raised against the contractor that excess amount was collected for the vehicles and there are no proper shade facilities in the stand.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary and the Opposition leader in Salem Corporation, N. Yadhavamoorthy, who raised this issue in the council meeting, told The Hindu the Corporation fixed only ₹10 for two-wheelers for 24 hours. But the parking stand workers are collecting ₹15. Similarly, the amount collected was not printed on the receipt given to customers. Per day, over 1,000 people park their vehicles. By collecting excess amount, the contractors were getting several lakhs a month, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Corporation was struggling to increase its revenue, it was incurring loss to the tune of several lakhs. The Corporation should immediately look into the issue and display a board mentioning the fee for the vehicles, Mr. Yadhavamoorthy demanded.

S. Gokulakannan, a resident of Hasthampatti, said if they parked the vehicle at 6 p.m. and take it at 6 a.m., the stand would charge for two days. “If we question them, the staff are quarrelling with the vehicle owners. People coming from nearby districts and rural areas do not know about this and are losing their money. Hundreds of vehicles are parked in an open place in the stand,” he added.

Salem Suramangalam zone officials promised to look into the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.