Excess fare issue: petitioner serves execution notice on TNSTC, RTO in Coimbatore

May 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Citing a directive issued by the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Redressal Commission on August 26, 2022, on refund of excess fare, a petitioner served ‘execution notice’ on the Managing Director, TNSTC, Coimbatore, and the Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore South, on Monday, under Section 25 and 27 of Consumer Protection Act, for non-compliance.

Dismissing an appeal made by the TNSTC against the directive of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, the Commission also ordered payment of compensation. The order directed the TNSTC to deposit ₹10,000 as compensation in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, within two months from the date of order, failing which the amount shall carry an interest at the rate of 9 % per annum, from the date of the complaint (March, 2015) till realisation.

The Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore South, was also ordered pay an amount of ₹10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, over failure to take stringent action against TNCTC for violation of permit condition, in accordance with the law, and to file action taken report to the Forum.

A copy of the order was also sent to the Chief Secretary and to the Transport Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Government.

K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause had petitioned the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum complaining that excess fare of ₹6 was levied by the crew of a TNSTC bus he had travelled in during March, 2015, under the pretext of “Express” service, though fares were approved for ordinary service by the Regional Transport Authority.

Acting on the complaint, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Coimbatore, directed the Managing Director of TNSTC to pay the excess fare collected from the complainant and to furnish the statement of collection of excess fare from other passengers.

Following dismissal of the appeal by the TNSTC, each of the respondent was also required to pay ₹1,500 towards costs to the complainant within the two-month duration, failing which the complainant was at liberty to execute the order under Section 25 or 27 of the Consumer Protection Amended Act, 2002.

The petitioner said in his execution notice to the respondents that action would be initiated under these sections if they failed to execute the orders of the District Consumer Forum within 15 days.