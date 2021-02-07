Excavations at Kodumanal to begin soon

Excavations at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union by the Department of Archaeology are expected to commence soon and continue till the end of September.

Sources in the department said a team led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer, Chennai, and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation would commence the digging at the sites that were already identified during the excavations carried out last year.

“The government has issued the work order and the team is waiting for the funds to be released,” they added.

During the four-month-long excavation that ended in September, 2020, the team unearthed potsherds with over 130 Tamil-Brahmi scripts near the Noyyal Riverbed and also over 1,500 graffitis in potsherds.

Also, other artefacts, including Roman coins, unearthed confirmed that Kodumanal served as an important industrial-cum-trade centre as it was located along the river.

Hence, excavations are planned near the riverbed.

Also, over 300 burials were visible on the five-acre burial site of which only 27 were opened during the last excavations.

It revealed three types of burials - cairn circle, urn burial, urn burial with cists and without cists.

Also, excavations revealed more ornaments and ceremonial pottery in the burials.

Hence, digging more burials would throw light on the megalithic period and further facts.