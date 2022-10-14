Excavation work halted after fears of damage to colonial-era building in Kotagiri

An earth mover cutting into a slope adjoining St. Lukes Church in Kotagiri, on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After concerns were raised that vertical cutting of a slope adjoining St. Luke’s Church in Kotagiri, a heritage building, could damage its structural integrity, the revenue department intervened to stop work along the slope on Friday.

St. Luke’s Church, in Jhonston Square in Kotagiri, is located adjacent to a private property, whose owners had been cutting into the slope for the last three days. Church officials stated that they expected work on the slope to be a minor excavation, but only as the work progressed did they realise that the vertical cutting of the slope was jeopardising the church building. Heritage enthusiasts stated that the church was almost 100-years-old and its beautiful stone-cut façade is one of the iconic buildings in Kotagiri. “As an important, colonial-era building, it merits protection,” said an activist who spoke to The Hindu.

A. Karpagam Allimuthu, Councillor of Ward 17 of Kotagiri Town Panchayat, said that she was shocked to hear that permission had been given for the use of an excavator along the slope. “It is very difficult for permission to be given for use of earth movers even for government works. It’s surprising that the revenue department has granted permission for work on the slope which houses a religious building, and also one that is very important to the history of the town,” she said, adding that there should be more diligence while according approvals to work along slopes, especially as vertical cutting of slopes could lead to landslips and damage to public infrastructure.

When contacted, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Meenakshi Sundaram, said that permission had been given for the use of the earth mover for work along the slope during a particular period. “However, due to complaints from the public, the revenue department has instructed the owner of the property to cease all work in the area,” he said.