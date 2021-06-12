Excavation resumes at Kodumanal

Erode

12 June 2021 22:31 IST

Excavation at the Kodumanal village here that was halted for a month due to total lockdown resumed on Friday.

A team led by Project Director J. Ranjith, and Archaeological Officer K. Suresh began excavations on February 26 and had so far dug 30 trenches. They unearthed iron smelting units and found furnaces and other processing materials. Antiquities unearthed so far were 662 numbers of broken bangles, 349 beads, 53 rings, 190 iron objects, 118 black and red ware, 28 copper objects, 15 coins and two stone objects. “A total of 1,535 antiquities have been unearthed so far,” Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu. Also, 505 graffitis, 75,194 pottery weighing 783.84 kg, iron slag weighing 1,300.79 kg were unearthed, he added.

Removal of bushes and preparatory works were carried out on Friday and Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Full-fledged excavation of megalithic burials and trenches will resume on June 14.