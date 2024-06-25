Excavation of fertile topsoil permitted from 88 water bodies in Coimbatore district 

Eighty-eight water bodies in Coimbatore district have been identified by the Department of Mines and Geology this year for removal of fertile top soil by farmers.

According to the Mines Department, a farmer is permitted to take 25 tractor-loads of top soil for cultivable land, and 30 tractor-loads for dry land.

The farmer is allowed to take soil for an acre of agricultural land once in two years, a senior official said.

During the second week of this month, farmers and potters were permitted to draw alluvial soil (vandalmann) and clay (kalimann) from waterbodies like irrigation tanks, ponds, canals and lakes maintained by the public works (PWD) and the rural development (RD) departments at no cost.

The farmers were instructed to secure the permission at the taluk level, to excavate their required extent of the topsoil.

According to Revenue Department officials, the demand for topsoil from water bodies closer to industrial units was relatively lesser, due to fear of contamination.

The farmers fear that soil contaminated due to the discharge of untreated effluent would only cause further damage to the fields that had already lost fertility due to the use of chemical fertilisers.