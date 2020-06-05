Exams to be conducted in 308 centres in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

District Collector K .Megraj said that 308 centres have been readied in the district for the conduct of Class X examinations.

After reviewing arrangements at these centres, Mr.Megraj told presspersons that as many as 21,305 students would be appearing for the examinations in the district. Eight centres have been arranged in the Kolli Hills, and there are eight government vehicles that the students could use to reach the centres.

Mr. Megraj said that students can collect their hall tickets on June 8 and 9. “Students will be screened before entering halls and they will be provided with masks. Students should reach the examination centres by 8.45 a.m. so that they get time to sanitise their hands and relax for sometime before the start of the examination,” he said.

He added that a few students studying in matriculation schools in Namakkal have to reach the district from Tiruchi. “We have spoken to the school authorities and school buses would be used for the purpose,” he said. Mr. Megraj added that 30 special centres have been arranged for students with COVID-19 symptoms to take the examinations.