Examinations conducted for NCC cadets

The ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate examinations for 30 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets were conducted at Government Arts College on Thursday.

The examinations were organised of NCC Group Coimbatore and 2 Tamil Nadu Artillery Battery NCC Coimbatore for students who missed the examinations held in February.

These 30 cadets were from eight districts under the Coimbatore NCC Group – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, a release said.

Officiating Group Commander Col. Mangesh Wankhade monitored the conduct of the certificate examinations. Lt. Col Siva and Lt. Col. Girish Parthan made the arrangements for the examination with all the COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the release.

Lt. Col. Parthan said that 14 cadets attended the ‘B’ certificate and 16 cadets attended the ‘C’ certificate examination. “Both the examinations were conducted simultaneously,” he said.

The written examination for these certificates was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the practical examination was held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Clearing the ‘B’ and ’C’ certificate examinations enables the NCC cadets to avail various degrees of concession in joining defence forces as well as for higher studies, according to Lt. Col. Parthan.