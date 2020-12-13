Examination for constable, jail warder and fireman posts held

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 23:51 IST

Over 8, 600 candidates appear for the exam in Coimbatore district

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's (TNUSRB) common recruitment examination for the posts of grade-II police constable, grade-II jail warder and fireman was held on Sunday.

In Coimbatore district, 8,663 candidates -- 7,458 men and 1,205 women -- wrote the examination at six centres. TNUSRB had allotted the six centres for 10,207 applicants. Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan and District (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ara. Arularasu reviewed the conduct of the examination.

As many as 6,833 candidates attended the examination at five centres in Tiruppur district. Of these 5,770 were men and 1,063 were women. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan and Tiruppur Rural SP Disha Mittal inspected examination centres.

Of the total of 2,532 applicants who were allotted the four centres in Udhagamandalam, 2,065 candidates consisting 1,847 men and 218 women wrote the examination. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) K. S. Narenthiran Nayar and the Nilgiris SP V. Sasi Mohan visited the examination centres.

Candidates were allowed to enter at the examination centres after checking their temperature and adherence to wearing mask. Various control measures in place at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.