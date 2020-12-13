Examination for constable, jail warder and fireman posts held

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's (TNUSRB) common recruitment examination for the posts of grade-II police constable, grade-II jail warder and fireman was held on Sunday.
In Coimbatore district, 8,663 candidates -- 7,458 men and 1,205 women -- wrote the examination at six centres. TNUSRB had allotted the six centres for 10,207 applicants. Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan and District (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ara. Arularasu reviewed the conduct of the examination.
As many as 6,833 candidates attended the examination at five centres in Tiruppur district. Of these 5,770 were men and 1,063 were women. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan and Tiruppur Rural SP Disha Mittal inspected examination centres.
Of the total of 2,532 applicants who were allotted the four centres in Udhagamandalam, 2,065 candidates consisting 1,847 men and 218 women wrote the examination. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) K. S. Narenthiran Nayar and the Nilgiris SP V. Sasi Mohan visited the examination centres.
Candidates were allowed to enter at the examination centres after checking their temperature and adherence to wearing mask. Various control measures in place at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath