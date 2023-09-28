ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-servicemen to take out rally on October 8

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A rally by ex-servicemen will be held at Kongu Arts and Science College, Nanajanapuram, Erode on October 8, by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, under the aegis of Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai.

In a press release, it was stated that all ex-servicemen, widows, war widows and their next of kin are invited to attend the rally.

The grievances of ex-servicemen, war widows and their next of kin will be addressed by respective records officers during the event. In addition a medical camp are also being organised at the same place. A presentation by military brass band of Madras Regiment will also be showcased during the rally, the press release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US