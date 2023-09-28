Ex-servicemen to take out rally on October 8

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A rally by ex-servicemen will be held at Kongu Arts and Science College, Nanajanapuram, Erode on October 8, by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, under the aegis of Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai.

In a press release, it was stated that all ex-servicemen, widows, war widows and their next of kin are invited to attend the rally.

The grievances of ex-servicemen, war widows and their next of kin will be addressed by respective records officers during the event. In addition a medical camp are also being organised at the same place. A presentation by military brass band of Madras Regiment will also be showcased during the rally, the press release added.