Ex-servicemen take out rally in Ooty

The Indian Army at Wellington Military Station, Nilgiris, organised a rally for ex-servicemen and widows of armed forces member, on August 13, 2022, to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotstav, a celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, a press release from the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) said.

“The rally was a success and attracted more than 646 ex-servicemen and widows of armed forces, from the Nilgiris district. Stalls to cater for various aspects of ex-servicemen including of Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Resettlement, Sainik Boards and Records Offices were set up at the rally. A medical camp was also organised as part of this rally where in various specialists were deputed to provide consultation and treatment to the needy,” the press release added.

Addressing on the occasion, senior veteran officers pledged solidarity of its retired fraternity with Indian Army and assured the gathering that the government and the Army are sensitive to their needs and would take every step to ensure that ex-servicemen, veer naris and their families are cared for and looked after well. The rally concluded with felicitation of veer naris, widows and battle casualties.