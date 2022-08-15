Ex-servicemen stage a protest in Erode after police pick up two of its leaders

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 15, 2022 18:36 IST

Members of Erode District Ex-Servicemen Association staging a protest on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of the Erode District Ex-Servicemen Association staged a protest outside the Erode South Police Station after the police picked up two of its leaders ahead of their planned indefinite fast to urge the government to fulfill their charter of 11 demands on Monday.

They had earlier said that as the government had failed to address their demands, they would stage a fast on the Collectorate premises at 9 a.m. Monday. Some of their demands were exemption from house tax, handing over Aavin stalls allotted to widows, incentives during Deepavali, ₹1 crore to the kin of martyred soldiers and reservation in local bodies election.

However, the police denied permission for the fast. But, the members said that their protest would go on as planned. Following this, the police picked up association president Palaniappan and president of Erode Ex-Servicemen Widows Welfare Federation Deepa.

As the news spread, over 20 members gathered outside the police station and staged a protest.

