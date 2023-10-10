  Ex-servicemen rally held in Erode

October 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Madras Regimental Center in Wellington, Coonoor on behalf of Dakshin Bharat Area organised an ex-servicemen rally at Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, on October 8, a press release said.

The rally was organised for ex-servicemen, veer nairs and widows of armed forces personnel. The event was attended by 869 people.

“Stalls to cater for various aspects of ex-servicemen, including resettlement directorate, ex-servicemen contributory health scheme, zilla sainik boards, and record offices were set up during the rally. A free medical camp was also organised as part of the rally by Nanda Medical College and Hospital wherein various specialists were deputed to provide consultation,” the press release added.

Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Center, was present.

