Coimbatore

Ex-servicemen canteen temporarily closed

Families of ex-servicemen wait outside the military canteen in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Families of ex-servicemen wait outside the military canteen in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

The military canteen for ex-servicemen here was temporarily closed after thousands thronged the canteen without masks and ignoring physical distancing norms on Tuesday.

The canteen for household provisions at subsidised rates for ex-servicemen was opened after a period of over a month at a wedding hall in the town. What was meant to be the opening of canteen to issue tokens for distribution of provisions at a later date turned out to be a congregation of crowd, suspending all precautions against COVID 19. There was neither adequate arrangements made to prevent gathering of a crowd nor any physical distancing arrangements.

Krishnagiri has the second largest number of ex-servicemen in the State, next only to Vellore and has a large number of beneficiaries availing the provisions in the military canteen located in the town.

There are over 8,000 members in the canteen.

Though the tokens were meant to be issued at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, people made a beeline to the canteen from before dawn. Following this, the authorities ordered closure of the canteen temporarily. M.Nandan, Assistant Director, Ex-servicemen Welfare, said that following complaints of overcrowding and discarding of physical distancing norms, the Collector asked for the canteen’s closure for now.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:38:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ex-servicemen-canteen-temporarily-closed/article31568541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY