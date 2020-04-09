Coimbatore

Ex-servicemen called in for COVID-19 duty

The district administration has called in interested ex-servicemen to work along with police for COVID-19 duties.

According to a release, ex-servicemen under the age of 60 years are required to work along with police for COVID-19 prevention duties from April 10 to 30. The ex-servicemen would be posted for duty nearby their residences through Superintendent of Police. Interested persons can visit their nearest police station to join for duty. Those deployed would be provided with safety gadgets by police. For details, contact 0427-2902903, a release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 7:19:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ex-servicemen-called-in-for-covid-19-duty/article31300104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY