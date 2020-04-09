Ex-servicemen called in for COVID-19 duty

The district administration has called in interested ex-servicemen to work along with police for COVID-19 duties.
According to a release, ex-servicemen under the age of 60 years are required to work along with police for COVID-19 prevention duties from April 10 to 30. The ex-servicemen would be posted for duty nearby their residences through Superintendent of Police. Interested persons can visit their nearest police station to join for duty. Those deployed would be provided with safety gadgets by police. For details, contact 0427-2902903, a release said.
