Ex-policeman nabbed during burglary

Residents of Senthil Nagar at Karumathampatti near here caught an ex-policeman who attempted to escape with his accomplice after burgling a house in the area on Tuesday.

R. Muneeswaran (35), who was ousted from the police force in 2019 for wrongdoings, was caught in the act.

A native of Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, Muneeswaran was arrested in December 2020 for snatching gold chains from two women. He came out of prison on bail a few months ago, said the police.

Muneeswaran and another man broke open the house of K. Nirmala at Senthil Nagar around 12.20 a.m. on Tuesday. Ms. Nirmala had gone to her mother’s house.

One of the neighbours heard sounds from Ms. Nirmala’s house and alerted others in the locality over phone. As neighbours rushed to the house, the burglars attempted to escape

They caught Muneeswaran while his accomplice managed to escape, the police said. The burglars had taken a laptop and silver articles from the house.

The police have intensified searches for Muneeswaran’s accomplice.

According to the police, Muneeswaran belonged to the 2011-batch and he was initially attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion IV at Kovaipudur. Later, he was moved to the Armed Reserve of Coimbatore City Police. He was expelled from service in 2019 following his involvement in various offences.