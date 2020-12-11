Ex-policeman involved in chain snatchings held

The Race Course police (Crime) on Thursday arrested an ex-policeman in connection with two chain snatchings reported on the Police Recruit School (PRS) campus on Avinashi Road recently.
A special team headed by inspector P.S. Sujatha arrested R. Muneeswaan (32), a native of Poovanthi, near Madurai.
The police said he snatched chains of five sovereigns each from two women when they were walking inside the PRS campus in October and November. The police recovered seven sovereigns of the stolen chains from him.
A 2011-batch policeman, Muneeswaran was initially attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion IV at Kovaipudur. Later, he moved to the Armed Reserve of Coimbatore City Police. He was expelled from service in 2019 following his involvement in various offences.
A policeman, who had worked with Muneeswaran, identified him from a surveillance camera visual which led to the arrest. Though Muneeswaran was not using a mobile phone, the police managed to trace him after getting his whereabouts from his wife.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
