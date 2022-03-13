Ex-policeman arrested for multiple thefts on PRS campus in Coimbatore

A former policeman, who was ousted from service in 2009, has been arrested for multiple thefts that were reported in police quarters on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore last year.

L. Senthilkumar (47), a resident of Spinning Mill Road at Governor Thoppu near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, was arrested for four thefts reported in PRS police quarters on September 14, October 2, October 25 and November 11 in 2021.

According to the police, Senthilkumar joined Tamil Nadu police in 1993 and later married a woman who is currently working as head constable. He was dismissed from service in 2009 for stealing an inspector’s police vehicle due to previous enmity and later dumping it in a deserted area. He was remanded in prison for stealing a police van and dumping it in a waterbody in Krishnagiri in 2013. Though Senthilkumar managed to come out on bail and started working as a truck driver, he was booked for the death of a person in an accident.

The police said Senthilkumar’s role in the thefts in the police quarters on PRS campus was confirmed after his fingerprints were identified from the scene of crime.

Coimbatore City Police formed a special team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police R. Vincent to arrest Senthilkumar. Members of the special team and personnel from Krishnagiri town police station arrested the accused on February 25. He was also wanted in a theft case registered by the Krishnagiri town police this year.

The police said Senthilkumar admitted his involvement in the four thefts reported in the police quarters on PRS campus. A senior police officer said the investigating team was recovering the jewellery stolen by Senthilkumar in Coimbatore.