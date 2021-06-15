Ex-Municipal Commissioner,three others booked for cheating

The District Crime Branch (DCB) in Coimbatore on Monday booked K. Paunraj, former Commissioner of Valparai Municipality, and three others for allegedly misappropriating local body funds to the tune of ₹ 35.78 lakh.

The case was registered against Paunraj, municipality manager Nanjundan, proprietor of Green Park and contractor Manikumar based on a complaint lodged by S. S. Sureshkumar, the present Municipal Commissioner of the civic body.

They were booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

DCB inspector Yamuna Devi said the Municipality records showed that a total amount of ₹ 35,78,505 was paid to MIY Constructions that undertook various construction works for the civic body.

“However, bank records showed that the amount was paid to the bank accounts of Manikumar and Green Park, which used to supply items such as bleaching powder to the municipality,” said Ms. Devi.

The transaction records showed that Paunraj signed the checks for the payments – ₹ 17,91,112 to Manikumar and ₹ 17,87, 393 to Green Park. The DCB was yet to arrest the accused involved in the case.

Paunraj, who worked as Municipal Commissioner from December 2019 to March 22, 2021, was suspended from the post after he was booked by the DCB in another case of cheating and graft in April. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Saravanakumar, Regional Director of Municipal Administration and Regional Vigilance officer, who accused him of misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹ 15.62 crore.