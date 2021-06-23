Coimbatore

Ex-MLA’s wife alleges threat

A.A. Karuppasamy, former MLA, and his wife petitioned District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai on Wednesday demanding action against a person who allegedly attacked and threatened her. In the petition, his wife Vijaya claimed that a man attacked her near her residence at Alathur near Avinashi during an argument and allegedly lodged a complaint against her at Cheyur police station. Following this, she submitted a complaint petition against him at the police station, in which man allegedly threatened her, she claimed in the petition.


