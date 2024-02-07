Ex-MLAs joining BJP makes no difference: K.P.Munusamy

February 07, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HOSUR

AIADMK deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy on Wednesday described some of the party’s former MLAs joining the BJP in Delhi as “insignificant”. On the sidelines of a meeting of the local party unit in Krishnagiri district, he said, “As it is, they have done little work for the party and therefore they left,” he told journalists. The Vepanapalli MLA also added that any alliance with the AIADMK would be headed by the party itself as had earlier been reiterated by its general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami.

