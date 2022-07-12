Ex-MLA questioned for the third time in Kodanad case

The special team that is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder case at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate questioned former AIADMK legislator V.C. Arukutty in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Mr. Arukutty was questioned on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus. He was questioned twice earlier by the police on the death of C. Kanagaraj, Jayalalithaa’s driver, in a road accident in Salem in 2017. The accident took place a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the Kodanad estate, the Nilgiris. Kanagaraj had also worked for Mr. Arukutty.

The special team had questioned Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, in Coimbatore last week.