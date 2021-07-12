Coimbatore

Ex-Minister accused of blaming AIADMK-BJP alliance for own defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party State treasurer S.R. Sekhar on Sunday accused former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam of blaming the AIADMK-BJP alliance for his own defeat in the recent Assembly election.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he responded to a question on the recent remarks made by the AIADMK leader in Villupuram regarding the alliance between the two parties. “Had Mr. Shanmugam worked well in his constituency, the people would have given him a chance,” Mr. Sekar said, adding that the AIADMK leadership has condemned these remarks.

Regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Sekhar said the State government must allow the conduct of the entrance examination as per the Supreme Court verdict. He urged the State government to increase the horizontal reservation for government school students who have cleared NEET from 7.5% to 15% in medical college admissions.


