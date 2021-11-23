Coimbatore

Ex-convict in bomb blasts case dies

A 45-year-old man from Podanur who had served prison term in the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday.

The police said that a group of men took the man, Sait Fakruddin, to Podanur Police Station on Sunday night, accusing him of stealing a goat. The police asked Fakruddin to come to the station the next morning.

Fakruddin was found unconscious on Monday morning and he was rushed to CMCH. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The man’s relatives complained to the Podanur police that he could have died due to the assault on Sunday night and sought to investigate his death.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 12:23:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ex-convict-in-bomb-blasts-case-dies/article37635663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY