Ex-convict in bomb blasts case dies

A 45-year-old man from Podanur who had served prison term in the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday.

The police said that a group of men took the man, Sait Fakruddin, to Podanur Police Station on Sunday night, accusing him of stealing a goat. The police asked Fakruddin to come to the station the next morning.

Fakruddin was found unconscious on Monday morning and he was rushed to CMCH. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The man’s relatives complained to the Podanur police that he could have died due to the assault on Sunday night and sought to investigate his death.