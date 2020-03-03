Ex-Chief Secy launches new forum

Former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao announced the launch of a new forum titled ‘Dr. R.M.R Forum’ here on Sunday. He made the announcement at the conference of Boyar community organised here. The forum would work for the “cause and progress of backward and downtrodden section of society,” a release said.
Mr. Rao said the forum would be expanded across the State to bring together various leaders working for the similar cause. Meetings would be organised for this purpose, the release said.
Hinting at his entry into politics, Mr. Rao said that he would take efforts to bring together those who had so far excluded from politics.
