ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Alandurai govt. school head suspended in Coimbatore POCSO case

Updated - June 30, 2024 12:17 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 08:28 pm IST

The former headmistress of the school was suspended a day before her retirement

The Hindu Bureau

The former headmistress of the Alandurai Government High School in Coimbatore was suspended on Friday, a day before her retirement, in connection with a POCSO case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HM, Jeeva Hudson, was transferred to another school in the district by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), R. Balamurali, following an incident involving allegations of sexual harassment of a student, by a physical education teacher at the school. The accused teacher was later arrested.

“She [the former HM] has been suspended for involvement in the incident,” Mr. Balamurali stated.

Investigations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were initiated against six teachers, including Ms. Hudson, amid mounting scrutiny over their roles in the incident. Recently, a personnel reshuffle saw 10 individuals, transferred from the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the course of the investigation, S.A. Rajkumar, an art teacher at the school, brought forward allegations to the District Collector, implicating certain teachers in attempts to suppress information regarding the harassment incident. Rajkumar himself was later dismissed from his position.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US