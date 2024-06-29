Ex-Alandurai govt. school head suspended in Coimbatore POCSO case

The former headmistress of the Alandurai Government High School in Coimbatore was suspended on Friday, a day before her retirement, in connection with a POCSO case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HM, Jeeva Hudson, was transferred to another school in the district by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), R. Balamurali, following an incident involving allegations of sexual harassment of a student, by a physical education teacher at the school. The accused teacher was later arrested.

“She [the former HM] has been suspended for involvement in the incident,” Mr. Balamurali stated.

Investigations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were initiated against six teachers, including Ms. Hudson, amid mounting scrutiny over their roles in the incident. Recently, a personnel reshuffle saw 10 individuals, transferred from the school.

During the course of the investigation, S.A. Rajkumar, an art teacher at the school, brought forward allegations to the District Collector, implicating certain teachers in attempts to suppress information regarding the harassment incident. Rajkumar himself was later dismissed from his position.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.