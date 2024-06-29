GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Alandurai govt. school head suspended in Coimbatore POCSO case

The former headmistress of the school was suspended a day before her retirement

Updated - June 30, 2024 12:17 am IST

Published - June 29, 2024 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The former headmistress of the Alandurai Government High School in Coimbatore was suspended on Friday, a day before her retirement, in connection with a POCSO case.

The HM, Jeeva Hudson, was transferred to another school in the district by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), R. Balamurali, following an incident involving allegations of sexual harassment of a student, by a physical education teacher at the school. The accused teacher was later arrested.

“She [the former HM] has been suspended for involvement in the incident,” Mr. Balamurali stated.

Investigations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were initiated against six teachers, including Ms. Hudson, amid mounting scrutiny over their roles in the incident. Recently, a personnel reshuffle saw 10 individuals, transferred from the school.

During the course of the investigation, S.A. Rajkumar, an art teacher at the school, brought forward allegations to the District Collector, implicating certain teachers in attempts to suppress information regarding the harassment incident. Rajkumar himself was later dismissed from his position.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.