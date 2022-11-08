EWS reservation does not benefit only Brahmins, DMK indulging in malicious campaign, says BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan

The BJP MLA hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding reservations for the EWS and said it would benefit about 60 communities

V S Palaniappan COIMBATORE
November 08, 2022 15:04 IST

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 09/05/2022: Coimbatore South MLA BJP, Vanathi Srinivasan, on May 09, 2022. PHOTO: Siva Saravanan S / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

The 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is not benefitting only Brahmins: in Tamil Nadu Vellalar, Mudaliar, Chettiar, Reddiar, Naidu and 60 more communities come under the reservation, said Vanathi Srinivasan, president All India Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict upholding the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which provided the 10 per cent reservation for EWS, she said the DMK was indulging in a false campaign by claiming that the reservation was benefitting only Brahmins. She said the DMK, which was on a hate campaign targeting the Brahmin community, was ready to make the other 60-odd communities, scapegoats.

Ms. Srinivasan described the SC verdict as “medicine for the gross injustice” that was meted out to the communities in the open category. She pointed out that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called for like-minded parties and associations to come under one umbrella. When the reservation bill came up for discussion in the Parliament, the DMK’s allies, the Congress and Marxist Communist parties had supported the EWS reservation. She wanted to know whether M. K. Stalin was inferring that both these parties were against social justice.

The BJP leader also said that it was highly condemnable to classify communities as “higher” and “lower”. She urged the DMK to stop its “malicious campaign” and take steps to providing necessary certificates to the open category communities to enable them reap the benefits of the EWS reservation.

