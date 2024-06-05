EVMs, VVPATs kept in strong rooms and sealed in Erode

All the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) used in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district were kept in the strong room on the premises of Erode Revenue Divisional office and sealed here on Wednesday.

A total of 2,231 control units, 3,347 ballot units and 2,253 VVPATs were used in 2,222 polling stations in the Assembly constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar on April 19. After the counting of votes ended on Tuesday, all the machines were taken to Erode and kept in strong rooms. The sealing process was monitored by District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties and officials.

Personal Assistant to Collector Ragunathan (Election) Erode Divisional Revenue Officer and Assistant Returning Officer M. Sathish Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Jeevarekha, Tahsildar (Election) Sivashankar and other officials were present.