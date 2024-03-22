ADVERTISEMENT

EVMs, VVPATs distribution to Assembly segments begins in Krishnagiri

March 22, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of EVMs and VVPATs to the six Assembly segments began in Krishnagiri on Friday under the supervision of political party representatives with the process monitored by heavily armed security personnel.

The distribution began upon the completion of first schedule randomisation of the ballot units, control units and the VVPATs on Thursday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu supervised the distribution of the EVMs and VVPATs. The EVMs and VVPATs that included 2,267 ballot units, 2,267 control units, and 2,455 VVPATs for the 1,888 polling booths were distributed to the six Assembly segments. The EVMs and VVPATs for Uthangarai Assembly constituency will be secured at the Block Development Office; for Bargur, the EVMs will be secured at the Taluk office; for Krishnagiri, they will be secured on the taluk office campus in Krishnagiri; for Vepanapalli, at the taluk office in Shoolagir; for Hosur, at the Government Arts College and for Thally Assembly constituency, at the taluk office in Denkanikottai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US