EVMs, VVPATs allocated for training in Tiruppur district

The units were received from Tiruvallur district

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday allocated electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to the Returning Officers of the eight Assembly constituencies to utilise for training and awareness programmes.

A release said that 167 control units and ballot units of the EVMs along with 167 VVPATs were distributed to the Returning Officers of Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam Assembly constituencies in the presence of representatives from political parties at the Tiruppur South Taluk office.

The EVMs and VVPATs were taken from the five percent of the polling stations in the respective Assembly constituencies. These will be used to train the polling officers and to conduct voter awareness programmes for the public. Following this, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the 100 additional VVPATs for Tiruppur district that were received from Tiruvallur district, which were kept at the South Taluk office, according to the release.

Control room inaugurated

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also inaugurated the district election control room at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Wednesday. The public in Tiruppur district shall contact the toll-free number 1800-425-6989 regarding any violations of the Model Code of Conduct and their election-related requests, which will be communicated to the respective flying squads and static surveillance teams, the release said.